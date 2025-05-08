Food storage demand cooling amid trade war, inflation fears

Cold storage warehouse operator Americold said Thursday that demand from its food-producing customers has “changed drastically” following early-April tariff announcements. The company reported a decline in throughput and inventories at its 235 facilities during the first quarter, and the downward trend has accelerated since.

Inflation fears have many of its customers slowing expansion plans, instead opting for the trade environment to stabilize.

“The ongoing trade rhetoric and changing tariff situation has already had an impact on consumer confidence, causing our customers to adjust their product portfolios and driving inventory levels down,” Americold CEO George Chappelle said on a quarterly call with analysts.

The company said most of the food it stores is unlikely to be directly impacted by tariffs, but the indirect impacts are still unknown.



