Running on Ice: Pyramids and the pharmaceutical supply chain

All thawed out

(Photo: Tower Cold Chain)

One of the many developments to come from the LogiPharma 2024 event was the announcement of Tower Cold Chain’s KTEvolution 12, a small-parcel solution for pharmaceutical products. The winning thing here is that the phase-change materials (PCM) or dry ice is in a new pyramid-shaped configuration that guarantees improved internal temperature consistency even when the container is placed on its side – a game changer for anything moving through the small-parcel network.

Tailored for the transportation needs of life science products, including high-value commercial products, cell and gene therapies, as well as research and development shipments, the container can hold temperature for over 96 hours without external power or human intervention. It’s hard to think of places you can’t get to in four days before human intervention.

“The KTEvolution 12’s innovative design not only ensures superior temperature consistency but also prioritizes durability and sustainability,” Martin Hawes, global head of product development at Tower Cold Chain, said in a news release. “With a 30% increase in thermal performance compared to semi-reusable solutions, our newest container exemplifies Tower’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable cold chain technology.”

Temperature Checks

(Photo: Ti Cold)

Georgia – specifically Macon – has a new addition to the cold storage family. Ti Cold worked with Agile to design and build a cold storage facility that focuses on energy efficiency and advanced warehouse management service for refrigerated and frozen food customers. Ti Cold implemented an environmentally friendly low-charge ammonia refrigeration system, which consumes less electricity while maintaining temperatures ranging from 40 to minus 20 Fahrenheit.



