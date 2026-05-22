Saia opens terminals in Pacific Northwest, Midwest

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia announced the opening of terminals in Washington and Indiana. The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company has invested more than $2 billion into its network over the past couple of years, growing its terminal count to 216 and establishing a true national footprint.

A new service center in Edinburgh, Indiana (40 minutes south of Indianapolis) began operations earlier this week. The location supports Saia’s (NASDAQ: SAIA) broader service offering across the Midwest. A facility in Marysville, Washington (40 minutes north of Seattle) launched service on May 4. It was integrated into the carrier’s Pacific Northwest operations.

“These openings reflect our focus on getting closer to the customer and building density in the right places to better support shipper needs,” said Patrick Sugar, executive vice president of operations at Saia. “By adding capacity in both the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest, we’re able to create more efficient routing opportunities and deliver a more consistent service experience.”

Last month, Saia opened a 74-door terminal in York, Pennsylvania. The service center sits between key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.