Samsara’s technology solutions land it in the FreightTech 25

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) leader Samsara ranked No. 16 in the FreightTech 25 this year. Samsara provides software and sensors to monitor and manage commercial fleets and industrial operations.

The company is innovating rapidly with over 200 new product updates this year, according to VP of Product Management Alexander Stevenson. Samsara expanded greatly this year, he said, reaching 20,000 customers in the energy, food and beverage, construction and manufacturing, and transportation industries. In a release earlier this month, Samsara noted it had connected its 1 millionth device worldwide.

“We do all of this so that we can keep making it easier for our customers to get real-time visibility into their operations,” Stevenson said.

Companies are looking to technology solutions as COVID-19 and demand changes call for shifting operations, a release said. Stevenson expressed his appreciation for Samsara’s progress this year, saying, “Our mission to increase the efficiency, safety and sustainability of the operations that power our economy became more important than ever this year, as our customers stepped up to help the world conquer unprecedented logistics and supply chain challenges.”

The FreightWaves FreightTech award honors companies that are disrupting and innovating in the freight industry. FreightTech 25 companies are chosen from an initial list of companies that make up the FreightTech 100. A diverse group of judges consisting of industry leaders, CEOs and investors vote on the companies that are included in the FreightTech 25.

Though he can’t speak for the judges, Stevenson said he guessed that the company made the FreightTech 25 because of Samsara’s consistent product updates and budding partnerships with companies like Navistar, Ford and Volvo. The Samsara Driver App customization features were just two of the upgrades made by the company this year.

“We were thrilled to learn that Samsara was included on this year’s FreightTech 25 list. We’re honored to see our connected operations platform be recognized by FreightWaves alongside other top innovators in the industry,” Stevenson said.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Related Stories:

Samsara Driver App gets customization upgrades

As traffic declined, truck speeds increased

FreightTech 25: No. 4 Platform Science grows collaborations

Amazon cements its place as a supply chain leader amid uncertainty