SearchCarriers unveils interactive Search Map to visualize trucking carrier discovery

Raleigh-based SearchCarriers has launched a new Search Map feature, an interactive tool that maps Department of Transportation (DOT)-registered companies across the United States. Announced February 17, the tool aims to provide users with a fast, visual way to explore carrier availability and density. Search Map represents a big user interface upgrade over SearchCarriers’ previous search functionality.

The Search Map integrates seamlessly with SearchCarriers’ existing Super Search engine, allowing users to apply the robust filters directly on a geographical interface. This means brokers, shippers, and logistics teams can narrow down results by criteria such as active authority status or minimum power unit counts, all while navigating the map to zoom in on specific cities, companies, or regions. Unlike other map tools that struggle with large datasets and suffer from sluggish load times, SearchCarriers’ version promises quick performance, enabling users to shift from a nationwide overview to a targeted market view in seconds.

“Customers asked for a better way to see where carriers are, not just scroll through lists,” said Garrett, founder of SearchCarriers.com, in the official release. “Search Map makes it easy to move from national-level visibility to a specific market in seconds.” This launch follows closely on the heels of the company’s Associated Entities visualization tool, introduced just last week, which helps users uncover relationships among related companies, further enhancing the platform’s analytical depth.

SearchCarriers itself is a comprehensive research platform tailored for anyone involved in the trucking and freight industry who holds a DOT number, including motor carriers, freight brokers, and shippers. Drawing from real-time data sourced from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), the platform aggregates information on over 4 million companies nationwide, simplifying complex datasets into actionable insights. At its core, SearchCarriers democratizes access to critical details like safety ratings, SMS scores, compliance histories, inspection records with violations, crash data, insurance coverage, equipment specifics including VIN decoding, authority statuses, and risk assessments, all presented in plain language.