Self-driving bill greenlights revenue-generating rigs

WASHINGTON — The Self Drive Act of 2026 has officially cleared a significant hurdle for autonomous trucking: the ability to earn while you test.

Moving beyond the framework of an earlier discussion draft, the official version introduced on February 5 by U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, gives the secretary of transportation explicit authority to allow manufacturers and fleets to engage in “limited commercial operations” while under a testing permit.

For the first time, federal legislation defines a path for autonomous rigs to carry members of the public as passengers or – crucially for the trucking sector – to transport freight as part of their evaluation process, effectively transitioning pilot programs from cost centers into revenue streams.

While the discussion draft touched on testing, the bill as introduced provides the green light for these rigs to generate revenue by considering a manufacturer’s specific “operational use case” and mileage objectives.