2026 AV bill a game changer for heavy trucking

WASHINGTON — The long-haul trucking industry may have just received a legislative roadmap for the future of autonomous vehicle operations.

U.S. Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., released this week a discussion draft of a new bill, “Safely Ensuring Lives Future Deployment and Research in Vehicle Evolution (SELF DRIVE) Act” of 2026, the first federal statute – if enacted – aimed at advancing AV safety.

The bipartisan bill moves to dismantle regulatory roadblocks that have kept autonomous freight in a perpetual “testing” phase by allowing limited commercial operations while trucks are evaluated during their pilot stage.

By preempting state-level restrictions on autonomous vehicles, it provides the legal certainty required to move autonomous heavy trucks from closed tracks to interstate commerce.