DOT moves to clear the road for self-driving trucks

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is beginning work to iron out challenges to an eventual nation-wide rollout of automated vehicles (AVs), including commercial trucks.

In a Request for Information (RFI) published on Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology (OST-R) seeks feedback over the next 60 days from the trucking industry, technology developers, operators of automated driver system (ADS) vehicle fleets, transportation agencies and researchers on the data and research needed to support full deployment.

“OST-R intends to enhance the current understanding of the technical, data, and resource needs to improve the ability of software-driven AV systems to operate and interact with other road users and infrastructure safely and efficiently at scale on roadways across varied U.S. geographies and operational design domains,” the office stated in the announcement.

“This understanding will help OST-R develop a research agenda to facilitate nationwide AV deployment.”