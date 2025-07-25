Fong bill: Green light for driverless trucks?

WASHINGTON — New legislation introduced in Congress could help pave the way for driverless trucks that supporters say will improve safety and alleviate the trucking industry’s driver retention problem.

“While Europe and China are rapidly integrating autonomous trucks into their supply chains, America is asleep at the wheel, hamstrung by a confusing patchwork of state regulations that threaten public safety, innovation, and economic growth,” said U.S. Rep. Vince Fong, R, Calif., who introduced the bill this week, in a press statement.

“By establishing a federal framework for autonomous trucks and empowering the Department of Transportation to set practical regulations, we can safely scale this emerging technology nationwide.”

Fong pointed out that in addition to differing state laws that regulate various forms of autonomous truck testing or deployment is “an ongoing need for truck drivers” that many argue is caused by the inability of carriers to keep the drivers they hire.