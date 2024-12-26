Regulators deny roadside warning exemption for autonomous trucks

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators ruled that autonomous trucking did not provide enough data backing a request to allow traditional warning devices used in roadside breakdowns to be replaced by cab-mounted beacons.

Waymo LLC and Aurora Operations (NASDAQ: AUR) filed a petition in 2023 with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration seeking an exemption – on behalf of the autonomous trucking industry – from rules requiring drivers to display ground-based reflective signs or road flares when a truck is stopped on a highway or shoulder.

Such a requirement is not feasible, the companies contended, when no human is on board to deploy traditional warning devices.

Their application, however, “does not provide sufficient details about proposed alternative devices, and the limited data presented does not support a likely equivalent level of safety for a national, industry-wide exemption for all companies operating autonomous CMVs [commercial motor vehicles],” FMCSA Deputy Administrator Vinn White ruled in a denial notice posted on Thursday.



