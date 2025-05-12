Driverless-truck lobby urges federal action toward full autonomy

WASHINGTON — A truck industry lobbying group is urging the Trump administration to modify and streamline federal regulations to spark deployment of driverless trucks on the nation’s highways.

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association (AVIA), whose members include autonomous truck tech companies Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR), Kodiak and Plus, as well as FedEx (NYSE: FDX), told the U.S. Department of Transportation that making changes to the current regulations to remove hurdles to deploying driverless trucks will “provide both regulatory certainty and greater operational flexibility” for autonomous vehicle (AV) developers.

AVIA’s recommendations were included in response to DOT’s request for information on regulations that should be eliminated or modified. AVIA’s recommendations to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration echo objectives outlined by Project 2025, the conservative policy playbook published by The Heritage Foundation in 2023.

“Both [DOT] operating administrations have issued Advance Notices of Proposed Rulemakings that begin the process of updating their regulations to reflect this new technology,” AVIA General Counsel Ariel Wolf stated in comments filed with DOT.



