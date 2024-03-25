Shuttered California trucking company files for bankruptcy

A California-based drayage company, which shuttered operations in November after its operating authority was involuntarily revoked, recently filed for bankruptcy liquidation.

Central California Cartage Co. Inc., headquartered in Goshen, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of California on Tuesday.

At the time of its closing, the company had 25 power units and 32 drivers. No reason was given as to why the company was forced to shut down.

Central California Cartage, which was founded in 2019, hauled general freight before closing operations after its common and contract authority were revoked by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in November.

The company listed its assets as up to $50,000 and its liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million, according to the petition seeking Chapter 7 bankruptcy. It stated that it has up to 49 creditors and that no funds will be available for unsecured creditors once it pays administrative fees.



