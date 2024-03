Illinois trucking company with 171 drivers files for bankruptcy

An Illinois trucking company with 183 trucks and 171 drivers recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Founded in June 2010, Nationwide Cargo Inc. of East Dundee, Illinois, hauls general freight, fresh produce and meat, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website.

The petition, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Wednesday, lists Hristo Angelov as the president of Nationwide Cargo.

No reason was given as to why the carrier filed for bankruptcy protection, but it seeks to reorganize, according to the petition.