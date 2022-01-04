Snowstorms continue slamming Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is in the midst of another long-duration period of heavy snow and rain that could disrupt transportation and business operations.

It began Sunday, already dumping 12 to 24-plus inches of snow in parts of the Cascades and northern Rockies.

A few additional storms will be tracking across the region until through at least Thursday. Snowfall totals could reach 4 feet or more in some high elevations. This could significantly impact travel for truckers going over mountain passes along the Interstates 5, 15, 84 and 90 corridors in far northern California, eastern portions of Washington and Oregon, western Montana, as well as northern Idaho.

Late last night into early this morning, lowland snow impacted portions of the WA lowlands. The majority of these scenes were on I-5 just south of downtown Everett where this FedEx truck had lost control and crashed into the guardrail. Also a few scenes from Goldbar. #wawx #snow pic.twitter.com/DrnuwpgBrR — Washington Weather Chasers (@WaWxChasers) January 3, 2022

Winds may be strong enough at times to produce periods of blowing snow and whiteout conditions, reducing visibility. Gusts could hit 50 mph.

Meanwhile, heavy rain totals approaching 6 inches could lead to occasional flash flooding in places on the I-5 and U.S. Highway 101 corridors. This potentially includes Seattle and Portland.

These storms will also impact supply chains in southern British Columbia, Canada, including the Trans-Canada Highway through the Vancouver area.

Besides ground transportation issues, expect possible delays in air cargo, in addition to slower loading and unloading at intermodal ramps.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Bellingham, Washington, to Redding, California.

• Interstate 15 in Montana from Great Falls to Dillon.

• Interstate 84 from Twin Falls, Idaho, to Portland.

• Interstate 90 from Butte, Montana, to Seattle.

• U.S. Highway 101 from Eureka, California, to Olympia, Washington.

• Trans-Canada Highway from Vancouver to Sikhist Provincial Park.

