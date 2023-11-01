White Paper: Solving Power Procurement Challenges for EV Charging

When it comes to fleets’ electrification at scale, charging infrastructure is the hardest part, and power procurement is a particular challenge. Voltera faces the same challenges a fleet would, but we’re uniquely equipped to solve them.

The challenges that affect power procurement for a multi-megawatt EV charging facility are not new; they’ve always affected large-scale developments that require significant amounts of power. But for fleets and others new to the process of procuring multi-megawatts of power, understanding these challenges – and planning for them – is critical to success.

Access the Playbook today and learn:

How proactive investment in strategically located charging sites helps to lock down power in constrained markets

How Voltera works to bridge the mismatch between utilities’ distribution system upgrade timelines and fleets’ EV deployment schedules

How to work with utilities to streamline interconnection processes and speed timelines

How to efficiently and effectively deal with utility differences across markets