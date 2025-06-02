South Florida trucking company owner gets long prison term for Ponzi scheme

A South Florida trucking executive convicted in November on eight counts in a Ponzi scheme fraud totaling well over $100 million was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison.

The fraud began in January 2020 and was ongoing when Singh was indicted in June 2023. He ultimately was convicted of eight counts of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy.

Jurors only deliberated an hour before convicting Singh at his trial in November, according to the Miami Herald. The same article said Singh had built Royal Bengal Logistics up to a company with 200 trucks, quoting one of his public defenders.