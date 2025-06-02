Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Legal issuesNewsTop StoriesTrucking

South Florida trucking company owner gets long prison term for Ponzi scheme

Singh was charged with diverting millions to his own use; victim impact statement spells out harm from his actions

John Kingston
·
A former Florida trucking company executive is headed to prison for operating a Ponzi scheme. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A South Florida trucking executive convicted in November on eight counts in a Ponzi scheme fraud totaling well over $100 million was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison. 

The fraud began in January 2020 and was ongoing when Singh was indicted in June 2023. He ultimately was convicted of eight counts of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy.

Jurors only deliberated an hour before convicting Singh at his trial in November, according to the Miami Herald. The same article said Singh had built Royal Bengal Logistics up to a company with 200 trucks, quoting one of his public defenders.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    John Kingston

    John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.