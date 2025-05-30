Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


A Lego approach helps prepare Manhattan Associates’ TMS for tariff chaos

‘Bricks’ are customized microapplications for customers accessing the software in the cloud

John Kingston
Bryant Smith at Momentum in Las Vegas. (Photo: FreightWaves)

LAS VEGAS – Manhattan Associates has been in the transportation management system sector for about 15 years, taking a big step forward with its integrated Active platform in 2021. 

But users of its TMS, which is designed to focus on shippers, are dealing with a new set of challenges brought on by the potential supply chain chaos created by tariffs, real and anticipated.

Bryant Smyth is the director of product management at Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) with a focus on the company’s transportation management capabilities. It’s his team that is going to need to direct the company’s TMS customers to help limit the pain points and be flexible as the landscape shifts.

“You need to have the visibility into which lanes, which customers and which vendors are going to be impacted by these tariffs, especially on the import side, if you’re working with vendors who are importing from the other parts of the world,” Smyth said in an interview at Manhattan Associates’ Momentum meeting of customers and partners. “You may need to source a different vendor from a different part of the world, or even move it stateside. So now you’re going to be changing not only your vendor relationships, but you’re also going to be changing the lanes you’re shipping on.”

