E2open sold to WiseTech, Australian logistics software company

Price of $3.30 is healthy premium to recent closing stock price, but E2open’s history as a public company is one of decline

John Kingston
·
E2open is being bought by an Australian technology company. (Photo: Jim Allen\FreightWaves)

Supply chain software provider e2open is being bought by an Australian technology company, the culmination of a strategic review of its operations that began with a push from an activist investor.

E2open said late Sunday it is being acquired by WiseTech Global Ltd., which e2open described as a “leading provider of logistics execution software solutions.”

The price of the transaction was $3.30 per share. That is a roughly 28.4% premium over the closing price of e2open Friday, when it closed at $2.57 per share. The value of the deal was put at $2.1 billion.

    John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.