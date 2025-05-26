E2open sold to WiseTech, Australian logistics software company

Supply chain software provider e2open is being bought by an Australian technology company, the culmination of a strategic review of its operations that began with a push from an activist investor.

E2open said late Sunday it is being acquired by WiseTech Global Ltd., which e2open described as a “leading provider of logistics execution software solutions.”

The price of the transaction was $3.30 per share. That is a roughly 28.4% premium over the closing price of e2open Friday, when it closed at $2.57 per share. The value of the deal was put at $2.1 billion.