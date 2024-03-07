E2open stock pops higher on announcement it is launching ‘strategic review’

Supply chain software provider E2open, with a new CEO in place and Elliott Investment Management still holding a significant stake in the company, is initiating a “strategic review” on its future.

The announcement Thursday morning sent the company’s stock price climbing. At the close, E2open’s stock on the Nasdaq was $4.33 a share, up 6.91% on the day but more importantly, up 101% from its recent low of $2.15 on Oct. 11. Its intraday high Thursday was $4.57.

Andrew Appel, who had the interim tag taken off his CEO title in February, suggested in a prepared statement that the review should not be viewed as a step before E2open sells itself to another buyer. “We remain highly confident in our ability to execute this growth plan and in e2open’s potential as a stand-alone company,” Appel said.

Appel replaced Michael Farlekas, who was ousted in October.



