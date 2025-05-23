Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


LogisticsNewsTechnologyTop StoriesTrucking

As shippers adjust to tariffs, the message at Momentum is: Don’t forget the TMS

Industry veteran De Muynck lays out tools needed for a TMS configured for a changing landscape

John Kingston
·
Bart De Muynck speaks at Manhattan Associates' Momentum conference. (Photo: John Kingston/FreightWaves)

LAS VEGAS – Customers using Manhattan Associates’ transportation management system fall solidly in the shipper bucket of the three-way carrier/shipper/3PL divide, and the uncertainty they face with both current and looming tariffs was a major part of the discussion at the company’s Momentum conference.

The title of Bart De Muynck’s presentation was blunt: Is your supply chain agile enough to handle tariff changes? De Muynck, a longtime logistics executive with stints at Project44 and Gartner, among other companies, didn’t offer an answer as to whether he believed most shippers were ready to deal with tariffs.

But he made clear that business as usual was not likely to work as the uncertainty of the size and incidence of tariffs – where they hit – puts pressure on shippers. 

De Muynck’s presentation was part of the Supply Chain Execution track at Momentum, a gathering of the company’s customers and partners. But Manhattan Associates’ (NASDAQ: MANH) TMS was the key focus of his presentation. 

De Muynck identified five key areas where he said shippers dealing with fallout from tariffs should look to their TMS to help weather the storm: real-time rate comparison, volume shifting, strategic rerouting, carrier flexibility, and freight audit and visibility (which he later said would grow alongside the other changes that might be undertaken to adapt to a world of tariffs).

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    John Kingston

    John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.