As shippers adjust to tariffs, the message at Momentum is: Don’t forget the TMS

LAS VEGAS – Customers using Manhattan Associates’ transportation management system fall solidly in the shipper bucket of the three-way carrier/shipper/3PL divide, and the uncertainty they face with both current and looming tariffs was a major part of the discussion at the company’s Momentum conference.

The title of Bart De Muynck’s presentation was blunt: Is your supply chain agile enough to handle tariff changes? De Muynck, a longtime logistics executive with stints at Project44 and Gartner, among other companies, didn’t offer an answer as to whether he believed most shippers were ready to deal with tariffs.

But he made clear that business as usual was not likely to work as the uncertainty of the size and incidence of tariffs – where they hit – puts pressure on shippers.

De Muynck’s presentation was part of the Supply Chain Execution track at Momentum, a gathering of the company’s customers and partners. But Manhattan Associates’ (NASDAQ: MANH) TMS was the key focus of his presentation.

De Muynck identified five key areas where he said shippers dealing with fallout from tariffs should look to their TMS to help weather the storm: real-time rate comparison, volume shifting, strategic rerouting, carrier flexibility, and freight audit and visibility (which he later said would grow alongside the other changes that might be undertaken to adapt to a world of tariffs).