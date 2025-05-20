Manhattan Associates rolls out new supply chain offerings at CEO’s debut

LAS VEGAS – The annual meeting of software and technology service providers generally brings in hundreds if not thousands of customers and partners and gives companies an opportunity to roll out new capabilities.

But at Manhattan Associates’ (NASDAQ: MANH) Momentum conference here, it was also the debut of the supply chain software provider’s new CEO, Eric Clark. Clark took over from legendary CEO Eddie Capell in February in a head-turning move that at first may have looked like an ouster but actually was just a quicker-than-usual transition.

Clark is taking over a company whose stock has had some wild swings in the past year. It was trading Tuesday at about $190 per share; its 52-week high was $312.60 in December; it’s up about 16.5% in the past month. Its 52-week low of $140.81 was recorded on April 7, a day when equity markets plummeted and the Nasdaq was down 5.8%.

But for a meeting like Momentum, the focus is on the software and what new things it can do. And if it’s a conference in 2025, that means a focus on AI.