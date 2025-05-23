Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


BusinessFinanceNewsOEM TruckingTop StoriesTruckingTrucking Equipment

Double whammy for Wabash: 2 key agencies cut debt rating on trailer builder

Leverage ratios have climbed, and market turnaround unlikely until 2026

John Kingston
·
Wabash National had its debt rating cut by the two largest ratings agencies in recent weeks. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Trailer manufacturer Wabash National, which has seen its stock price drop by more than 60% in the past year, saw its debt rating downgraded by both S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s this month.

The latest move came earlier this week when S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) cut its rating on Wabash (NYSE: WNC) to B+ from BB-. The move was foreshadowed in November when S&P Global Ratings lowered Wabash’s outlook to negative. Most downgrades come after a company is first reduced to a negative outlook, just as an upgrade usually comes after a positive outlook.

Earlier this month, Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) cut its rating on Wabash National to B1. B1 is considered equivalent to a B+ rating from S&P Global.

Both ratings are four notches below the cutoff at S&P between investment-grade and non-investment-grade debt.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    John Kingston

    John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.