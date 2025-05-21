Werner suspends 401(k) match for employees to cut costs

Truckload carrier Werner Enterprises, coming off a first quarter in which it posted an operating loss, has suspended its 401(k) matching program for employees.

A Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) spokeswoman confirmed the validity of a screenshot circulating online that announced the suspension of the matching program. She added that the suspension is considered “temporary.”

“As part of our previously communicated $40 million cost savings initiative for 2025, Werner is taking intentional steps to streamline operations and position the company for long-term growth,” the company said in a statement released to FreightWaves in response to a request for comment. “This includes difficult but necessary organizational changes. We remain committed to supporting our people through this transition and maintaining operational strength for our customers.”

The $40 million cost savings announced with the release of the first-quarter earnings was an increase from $25 million disclosed in late February in conjunction with fourth-quarter 2024 earnings.

Werner’s stock is down 26.9% in the past 52 weeks.