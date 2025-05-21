Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


BusinessNewsTop StoriesTruck Driver IssuesTrucking

Werner suspends 401(k) match for employees to cut costs

Truckload carrier confirms memo circulating on social media; reduction part of $40 million savings effort

John Kingston
·
Werner has temporarily suspended its 401(k) matching contributions. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Truckload carrier Werner Enterprises, coming off a first quarter in which it posted an operating loss, has suspended its 401(k) matching program for employees.

A Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) spokeswoman confirmed the validity of a screenshot circulating online that announced the suspension of the matching program. She added that the suspension is considered “temporary.”

“As part of our previously communicated $40 million cost savings initiative for 2025, Werner is taking intentional steps to streamline operations and position the company for long-term growth,” the company said in a statement released to FreightWaves in response to a request for comment. “This includes difficult but necessary organizational changes. We remain committed to supporting our people through this transition and maintaining operational strength for our customers.”

The $40 million cost savings announced with the release of the first-quarter earnings was an increase from $25 million disclosed in late February in conjunction with fourth-quarter 2024 earnings.

Werner’s stock is down 26.9% in the past 52 weeks.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    John Kingston

    John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.