BMO’s Q2 earnings show no improvement in credit conditions for trucking

The improvement in trucking credit conditions seen in the first-quarter earnings of Canada-based bank BMO came to a halt in the second quarter, with only a few signs of a strengthening market alongside other numbers pointing to more deterioration.

BMO (NYSE: BMO), the former Bank of Montreal, is a major lender to the trucking industry. Its quarterly earnings break out results for various sectors, including transportation, which is believed to be more than 90% lending to trucking companies. Its credit results are seen as a sign of broader lending conditions in the trucking sector.

BMO’s fiscal year begins Nov. 1. The latest report is for the second quarter, ended April 30.

One of the more notable statistics in the report was the figure for gross loans and acceptances in the transportation group. That is the size of the bank’s book of business in the sector before deducting loan loss reserves.