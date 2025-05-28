Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


BMO’s Q2 earnings show no improvement in credit conditions for trucking

Big jump in gross impaired loans at major lender only partially offset by better numbers elsewhere

John Kingston
·
BMO's quarterly data on its transportation sector showed few signs of an improving market. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The improvement in trucking credit conditions seen in the first-quarter earnings of Canada-based bank BMO came to a halt in the second quarter, with only a few signs of a strengthening market alongside other numbers pointing to more deterioration.

BMO (NYSE: BMO), the former Bank of Montreal, is a major lender to the trucking industry. Its quarterly earnings break out results for various sectors, including transportation, which is believed to be more than 90% lending to trucking companies. Its credit results are seen as a sign of broader lending conditions in the trucking sector.

BMO’s fiscal year begins Nov. 1. The latest report is for the second quarter, ended April 30.

One of the more notable statistics in the report was the figure for gross loans and acceptances in the transportation group. That is the size of the bank’s book of business in the sector before deducting loan loss reserves.

    John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.