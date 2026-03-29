Stolen freight does not disappear anymore

Over 12 tons of KitKat product were stolen in transit from Italy to Poland. That type of loss is becoming common. What is not common is what came next. Nestlé chose to speak openly about the theft and how they are using product-level traceability to respond.

That deserves recognition. Most companies do not share details after a loss. They handle it internally, file the claim, and move on. When that happens, the rest of the industry is left without context, and the problem continues to grow in the dark. By coming forward, KitKat and Nestlé are helping raise awareness around a problem that is not just regional, but global. That level of transparency helps everyone understand how these events are happening and what can be done about them.

Nestlé did more than acknowledge the theft. They explained how the product itself can still be tracked after control is lost. Every unit in the stolen shipment is tied to a unique batch code. Those codes can be scanned and matched, and if identified, they trigger reporting instructions back to the manufacturer. That turns every case of product into a potential signal across the market.

This matters more than most people realize. This is not about tracking trucks. It is about tracking outcomes. Once a load is stolen, the industry usually loses visibility. The freight is broken down, resold, and pushed back into the market through secondary channels. At that point, it becomes difficult to separate legitimate product from stolen product.

What Nestlé is doing pushes against that. By tying identity to the product itself, they are extending visibility beyond the point of theft. If those KitKats show up where they should not, there is a way to detect it. It is not perfect, but it creates friction for anyone trying to move stolen goods back into the supply chain. The industry has spent years trying to prevent theft at pickup. Carrier vetting, identity checks, tracking, and monitoring all focus on keeping control before the load moves. That work is critical, but it is not enough on its own. Once control is lost, most systems go dark, and recovery becomes reactive instead of informed. The load is stolen. The signal is not This is where product-level traceability starts to matter. It does not stop the theft, but it changes what happens next. It makes it harder for stolen freight to disappear, creates accountability after the fact, and gives companies a way to respond instead of just absorb the loss. Freight fraud and cargo theft are not just increasing in volume. They are evolving in how they operate. Identity is compromised earlier, control is taken before the truck even moves, and by the time something looks wrong, the load is already gone. That is the reality the industry is dealing with today. When a company like Nestlé comes forward and shows how they are thinking about the problem, it deserves attention. Not because it solves everything, but because it adds another layer of defense in a system that needs it. Awareness and transparency are part of the solution, especially in an environment where most losses go unreported or quietly handled. The takeaway is simple. This is not just about one stolen shipment. It is about recognizing that the problem is bigger, more global, and more coordinated than most are willing to admit. Nobody is immune, and the companies that build visibility beyond the truck will be better positioned when things go wrong.