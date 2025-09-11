Stop Bleeding Money – Real Fleet Maintenance Strategies That Keep You Rolling

The Lesson Most Carriers Learn Too Late

When most fleet owners think about maintenance, they think repairs. They think of downtime, tow bills, and chasing mechanics. But if you’re planning to grow—and not just survive—the only way to keep your trucks moving is to build a proactive maintenance program, not a reactive one.

In this Masterclass, we brought in Tyler Harden from TTN Fleet Solutions, one of the most trusted names in fleet maintenance coordination, to drop a game on how 3-5 truck fleets (and beyond) can finally get their arms around preventable downtime.

And let’s be clear—downtime is what kills small fleets. Not rates. Not diesel. Not brokers. It’s the stuff that blindsides you when your truck is sidelined for something you could’ve caught weeks ago.

What the Data Says About Small Fleet Downtime

Tyler opened with a truth bomb: preventable maintenance issues are still the #1 reason for roadside failures across small and mid-sized fleets.