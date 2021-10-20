  • ITVI.USA
    15,427.340
    -96.020
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.866
    -0.013
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.920
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,398.650
    -86.650
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,427.340
    -96.020
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.866
    -0.013
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.920
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,398.650
    -86.650
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Storms threaten truckers from Midwest to East

Heavy rain, strong winds in some areas

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, October 20, 2021
1 minute read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Truckers will have to dodge wet and stormy weather the next two days from the Midwest to the East Coast.

The low-pressure system that has been dumping snow in the northern Rockies this week is moving east into warmer, unstable air. The cold front connected to the low will trigger showers and thunderstorms Wednesday across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, fading early Thursday.

This could impact freight flows in places like Des Moines, Iowa, Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Detroit and spots in between, where 1 to 2 inches of rain could accumulate. Thunderstorms may pop up as far south as St. Louis, northwestern Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

Thursday, the threat will stretch from the Northeast to the Gulf Coast as the front advances toward the Eastern Seaboard. Places from Upstate New York to New Orleans could get drenched with a quick inch of rain.

Major flooding is unlikely on either day, but locally heavy rain may lead to spotty flash flooding and potential road closures. Most storms won’t be severe as far as winds or hail, but isolated areas of damaging wind gusts or large hail are possible.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Pittsburgh.
• Interstate 80 from State College, Pennsylvania, to Des Moines.
• Interstate 90 from Pierre, South Dakota, to Syracuse, New York.
• Interstate 65 from Gary, Indiana, to Montgomery, Alabama.
• Interstate 55 from Chicago to New Orleans.

Several more rounds of rain and mountain snow will hit the Northwest over the next week, helping alleviate drought across the region. Drivers may hit treacherous conditions in parts of the Cascades and Rockies along the Interstate 5, 84 and 90 corridors.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Self-described ‘shaman’ arrested in California wildfire arson

Biggest tsunamis in US history

Hot Shots: Blizzard, flood, wildfire and more

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, October 20, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.