Tariff jitters spark jump in USMCA claims on Mexico, Canada goods

U.S. businesses are racing to claim United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) exemptions as rising tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other goods push import costs higher.

The percentage of goods from Canada classified as USMCA compliant rose to 81% in June, up from 56% in May, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data reviewed by Fitch Ratings.

Mexican imports that met USMCA criteria in June increased to 77%, compared to 42% the previous month.

Third-party logistics providers report growing inquiries as companies look for ways to navigate higher U.S. tariffs.