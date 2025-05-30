Texas bill, a trucking priority for tort reform, dies in House committee

Legislation that passed the Texas Senate last month and that the trucking industry believed would bring about “much-needed reforms” in trucking-related lawsuits has died in the House.

But another piece of legislation backed by the industry, SB30, and its companion bill, HB 4806, are still considered alive as the Texas state legislative session races toward its Monday conclusion.

The companion House bill to SB39, approved in April, was HB 4688. It was referred to the Committee for Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence. While the House of Representatives’ docket for the legislation shows several steps at the committee, including public hearings, there is no vote on the list of developments.

With no action taken on the bill in recent days, barring a miraculous turn of events, the bill is considered dead in the Texas Legislature, which meets every two years.