Texas bill, a trucking priority for tort reform, dies in House committee

SB39 passed the Senate but couldn’t get a vote in the House; related bill SB30 still alive

John Kingston
·
A tort reform bill in Texas championed by the industry has died in committee. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Legislation that passed the Texas Senate last month and that the trucking industry believed would bring about “much-needed reforms” in trucking-related lawsuits has died in the House.

But another piece of legislation backed by the industry, SB30, and its companion bill, HB 4806, are still considered alive as the Texas state legislative session races toward its Monday conclusion.

The companion House bill to SB39, approved in April, was HB 4688. It was referred to the Committee for Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence. While the House of Representatives’ docket for the legislation shows several steps at the committee, including public hearings, there is no vote on the list of developments.

With no action taken on the bill in recent days, barring a miraculous turn of events, the bill is considered dead in the Texas Legislature, which meets every two years.

    John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.