The Daily Dash: Activist investor pushes change at Forward Air; LTL off to strong start

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, an activist investor is seeking changes to the board makeup at Forward Air. Plus, less-than-truckload carriers are reporting a strong start to 2021, and more manufacturers are looking at reshoring their source materials.

Activist intervention

In an open letter to shareholders on Wednesday, activist investor Ancora Advisors said it is looking for changes to the Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) board.

Todd Maiden has the letter’s details: Activist investors seek 4 seats on Forward Air board

Strong start to 2021 for LTL

In the midst of earnings season, some data about less-than-truckload carriers’ performance in January is coming through, showing a strong month.

John Kingston looks at the numbers: Latest strong LTL January numbers come from Forward Air, Old Dominion

Is reshoring the new trend?

Nearly one-quarter of CFOs surveyed said they expect their companies to change source locations for materials within their supply chain, with many of them looking at reshoring in the U.S.

Noi Mahoney has more: BDO: 22% of companies plan to reshore to US

Navigating the health and pharma supply chain

On Wednesday, FreightWaves presented the Health & Pharma Supply Chain Summit. Summaries and videos to all the sessions are available, including keynote addresses.

FreightWaves staff coverage: Health & Pharma Supply Chain Summit

