FedEx commits $5 million to four historically Black colleges

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) said Wednesday that it will donate $5 million to four historically Black colleges in Tennessee and Mississippi: Tennessee State University and LeMoyne-Owen College in Tennessee, and Jackson State University and Mississippi Valley State University in Mississippi.

The collaborative initiative is designed to help prepare students at each school for employment opportunities once they graduate, FedEx said. A portion of the multiyear commitment will be used to offer relief to students, faculty and staff at each school who have suffered adverse economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said.

FedEx and the four schools have long-standing relationships. The company said it has endowed scholarships at Jackson State, Tennessee State and LeMoyne-Owen and has helped establish a career readiness program at Jackson State, as well as leadership summits in support of the Southern Heritage Classic for Tennessee State and Jackson State students.

In a statement, Judy Edge, FedEx’s corporate vice president of human resources, said the company hopes the investment “will keep more students in school” during the ongoing health and financial uncertainties and that it will “provide future access to leadership, educational and employment opportunities.”

The announcement was made as part of Black History Month, which is celebrated every February.