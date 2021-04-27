The Daily Dash: Bankruptcy impacts multiple companies

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a bankruptcy in Indiana, the latest pay increase for drivers, work zone crashes and more.

The High Five

1. Several trucking and logistics companies are collectively owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after an Indiana-based household goods brokerage shuttered operations and filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in mid-April. Clarissa Hawes with more

2. Roehl Transport announced Monday that pay will increase between $4,000 and $6,000 annually for most of its company drivers. The increase will be effective May 24 throughout its reefer, flatbed, van, curtainside and dedicated segments. Todd Maiden has the details

3. High rates of work zone crashes involving large trucks in Florida, Georgia and Texas have earned those states special attention from federal regulators this week as part of a national safety campaign. John Gallagher in Washington

4. Stratospheric prices for newer-model used trucks are becoming the norm as new truck orders fall deeper into a backlog worsened by a microchip shortage and other supply chain constraints. Alan Adler with the details

5. Though well behind Mexico, China ranks second for international trade at the three largest United States-Mexico border crossings in Texas. Its status on the border is buoyed by imports of auto parts, cellphones, electrical circuit boards and other goods. Noi Mahoney’s story

Five more to check out

Buttigieg punts on ‘rethinking’ Postal Service truck contract

AskWaves: How does the Highway Trust Fund work?

Borderlands: Why does innovation stop at the Mexico border?

E-commerce’s rise drives up pressure on merchants to prevent fraud

Point of Sale: Can Target displace its parcel providers?