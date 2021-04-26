Roehl Transport announces second pay bump of 2021

Roehl Transport announced Monday that pay will increase between $4,000 to $6,000 annually for most of its company drivers. The increase will be effective May 24 throughout its reefer, flatbed, van, curtainside and dedicated segments.

This will be the second pay increase for the Marshfield, Wisconsin-based truckload carrier this year. The company bumped annual pay $2,000 to $3,000 for accident-free drivers in February.

“Because we’ve been adding driving teammates and winning new lanes from customers, we’re able to increase our driving teammates’ pay,” said CEO Rick Roehl. “Our drivers are leaders in pay, productivity and safety, and our second increase in compensation reflects our commitment to driver success.”

The press release said the carrier plans to increase the sliding-scale comp plan for owner and lease operators as well.

Many carriers raised pay at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 to keep their equipment seated and on the road. The industry’s driver pool remains diminished following COVID-induced early retirements and employment competition from other sectors like construction and warehousing. Several driver schools have been closed and many others are still operating at reduced capacity due to COVID protocols.

Roehl is one of the nation’s 100 largest trucking companies with a fleet of more than 1,900 tractors and 5,200 trailers, and annual revenue of nearly $500 million. The company’s operations also include logistics, brokerage and warehousing services domestically.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.