Roehl Transport latest to raise driver pay

Roehl Transport has announced a pay bump for accident-free company drivers. The performance-based plan will increase pay for qualifying drivers by $2,000 to $3,000 annually. The new program begins Feb. 1.

“At Roehl, safety is synonymous with professionalism, and our drivers are leaders in safety, productivity and pay. So this increase to our accident-free pay reinforces our commitment to rewarding our professional truck drivers,” said CEO Rick Roehl.

The Marshfield, Wisconsin-based truckload carrier also announced that it has added more than 100 driving jobs in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The jobs are weekly local routes, approximately 400 miles, without a requirement for weekend work.

“We know that truck drivers are looking for local driving jobs because they want to be home more,” said Roehl. “So we created additional positions that get drivers home every day.”

The company previously announced a peak season pay increase of 2 cents per mile. The extra pay began Oct. 18 and runs through Jan. 31.

Other fleets have increased pay recently as drivers remain in short supply. COVID concerns and early retirements have reduced CDL issuances this year, driver schools continue to turn out fewer graduates during the pandemic and the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse has put 46,000 drivers out of work with only 10% completing return-to-duty requirements.

Last week, Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) announced a 4 cents per mile increase, Frozen Food Express announced increases of 20% to 25% for linehaul drivers and Anderson Trucking Service implemented a 12-week guaranteed-pay program for new drivers.

In recent weeks, C.R. England, Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG), Stevens Transport and Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) have increased driver pay.

Founded in 1962, Roehl is a top-100 trucking company with a fleet of 1,900 tractors and 5,200 trailers. The company generates revenue of nearly $500 million per year, providing TL, logistics, brokerage and warehousing services across the U.S.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

