The Daily Dash: CFO sentenced; cabotage rules violated?

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the sentencing of a former trucking CFO for wire fraud, investigate potential cabotage rules violations and more.

The High Five

1. The former chief financial officer of a Texas logistics company was sentenced to nearly four years in prison and ordered to pay back nearly $8 million for her involvement in an elaborate five-year fraud and tax evasion scheme. Clarissa Hawes with more: Ex-trucking CFO sentenced in $8M wire fraud, tax scheme

2. Trucking companies in the United States and Mexico are violating cabotage rules by misusing Mexican B-1 visa drivers to deliver loads from point to point within the U.S., allege stakeholders in Texas and Mexico. Noi Mahoney’s investigative piece: Sources: Mexican B-1 visa truckers conducting illegal runs in US

3. Amazon has dropped plans to use in-vehicle cameras to record which delivery service provider drivers are wearing masks. The company is deploying Netradyne’s Driveri camera system to Amazon-branded vehicles. Brian Straight with the details: Amazon ditching plans to monitor delivery drivers for mask wearing

4. It seems every autonomous trucking software developer has different commercialization approaches and unique go-to-market timetables. The Cupertino, California, startup Plus is aggressively moving to install its Level 4 software stack in First Auto Works trucks in China. Alan Adler’s story: Self-driving trucks: A 10 billion-mile proof case for Plus

5. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responded to a variety of questions from lawmakers on issues such as maritime, electric vehicles, federal grant programs and funding options to reauthorize a surface transportation bill, including the potential for creating an infrastructure bank. John Gallagher from Washington: Buttigieg vows to help US exporters resolve supply chain woes

Five more to check out

Forward Air announces its largest rate increase for capacity providers

Idelic raises $20M to expand driver analytics solution

Leonard’s Express acquires Idaho-based refrigerated carrier

Canadian grain shippers still see hiccups in rail service

Latest corporate climate progress: Plenty of work remains