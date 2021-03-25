Leonard’s Express acquires Idaho-based refrigerated carrier

Refrigerated truckload carrier Leonard’s Express announced Thursday it had acquired Holman Transportation.

Founded in 1997, Holman Transportation is a family-owned TL carrier located in Caldwell, Idaho, operating 164 trucks with 189 employees. The company transports temperature-controlled goods for the food and grocery, dairy, and frozen food products sectors. Its primary coverage area is the Pacific Northwest but its fleet hauls in 39 states.

“We are excited about this acquisition. It will help us add to our existing refrigerated capacity allowing us to better serve our current customer base and additionally, it will help us expand our coverage in the Western United States,” stated Ken Johnson, CEO at Leonard’s Express.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Farmington, New York-based Leonard’s Express is a family-owned transportation provider with facilities located throughout the U.S. In addition to refrigerated TL, the company provides dry van and intermodal services as well as warehousing solutions.

“It was critically important for me to find a company and owners that shared the same values and business philosophy as I did before I took this step, and I found that in the Johnsons and Leonard’s Express,” said Robert Holman, president of Holman Transportation. “I am confident that this team will continue to build upon current success and provide growth and innovation to this fleet.”

