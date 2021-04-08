The Daily Dash: Knight-Swift boosts pay, e-cargo bikes on the rise

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight another big trucking company announcing a pay increase, the NTSB’s Most Wanted List and more.

The High Five

1. Knight-Swift is the most recent trucking company — and the largest one in the latest round of increases — to boost driver pay. And XPO said it was launching “a new wave of hiring initiatives” for its LTL business. John Kingston with more: Knight-Swift boosts pay; XPO has jobs to fill

2. Even for a successful dice-roller like Andrew Leto, founder of freight brokers GlobalTranz and Emerge, it took guts to contribute $10 million of his personal capital to a $50 million private placement for downtrodden transport firm Roadrunner. Mark Solomon’s recap: Keynote speech from this week’s Enterprise Fleet Summit

3. According to DHL Express, e-Cargo Cycles have the capacity to carry 400 pounds of cargo, and each one saves an estimated 101,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions annually. That’s the greenhouse gas equivalent that about 22 passenger cars emit in a year, according to the EPA. Alyssa Sporrer’s report: Will e-cargo bikes take over last-mile delivery?

4. The National Transportation Safety Board is keeping pressure on regulators to require speed limiters on trucks as well as performance standards for automatic emergency braking and other crash-avoidance technology. Those policy goals were once again included on the safety agency’s latest Most Wanted List. John Gallagher from Washington: Speed limiters, automatic braking on NTSB Most Wanted List

5. Global transportation and logistics provider Pilot Freight Services has expanded its last-mile delivery capabilities with the acquisition of DSI Logistics, a non-asset-based provider of last-mile home delivery and installation for heavy and hard-to-handle goods. Brian Straight with the details: Pilot Freight Services acquires DSI Logistics

Five more to check out

