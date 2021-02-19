The Daily Dash: Weather to impact Werner earnings; J.B. Hunt, Google join forces

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, Werner executives said that weather will lead to lower Q1 earnings. Plus, J.B. Hunt and Google are teaming up for product development, and Walmart will invest billions to expand e-commerce.

Weather to take bite out of Werner’s earnings

Appearing at an investor conference, Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) executives said the negative impacts from recent winter storms would result in a 3- to 4-cent hit to first-quarter earnings.

Todd Maiden has more on what Werner said: Werner says weather hits Q1 earnings; capacity ‘cavalry’ not coming

J.B. Hunt, Google join forces

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced a strategic alliance that will combine Hunt’s data and Google’s artificial intelligence.

John Paul Hampstead has more on the agreement: J.B. Hunt partners with Google on technology, product development

Walmart investing more in e-commerce

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) said it will invest billions of dollars to expand its e-commerce capabilities.

Mark Solomon has more on Walmart’s earning call: Walmart girds for future while Wall Street sells off shares

Winter keeps coming

Winter weather continues to hamper supply chains around the country, with storms affecting the South and New England.

Nick Austin has more on the wild weather: Winter storms still stalling supply chains

