The Faster Labor Contracts Act passed the House

I come from some really wild people and some really wild stories. My paternal grandfather, Jack Emerson, was a farmer in VA who helped raise me on their farm with his daughter. My Dad’s paternal grandfather, Irvin Carpenter, became the subject of a Supreme Court case that held that not declaring all marital assets voids prenuptial agreements. The most notorious was my mother’s European side and my grandfather, Roman Gissel of Gissel Packing in Huntington, West Virginia.

He literally started with nothing, came to America, and built a meatpacking company from the ground up, and shut down an empire rather than bargain with the NLRB. He closed the doors. Every employee went looking for work. The Gissel Packing case, NLRB v. Gissel Packing Co., decided by the Supreme Court in 1969, remains the fundamental case law for NLRB authorization card bargaining orders to this day. It is taught in every labor law course in every law school in the country. My grandfather lost that case, and it didn’t matter because he had already made his choice. He would rather put the key in the door and walk away from everything he built than operate a business on someone else’s terms. That’s the principle, and it’s one that H.R. 5408 is designed to render irrelevant.

The Faster Labor Contracts Act amends the National Labor Relations Act to impose a compressed, federally mandated timeline for first contract negotiations between an employer and a newly certified union. The sequence is mechanical and non-negotiable. By day 10 after union certification, the employer must begin bargaining. By day 100, if no agreement has been reached, federal mediation is triggered through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. By day 130, if mediation fails, binding interest arbitration is initiated. By day 144, an arbitration panel is seated and empowered to impose a complete first collective bargaining agreement covering wages, benefits, work rules, and all related terms. That is a maximum of 120 days of actual bargaining, 90 days of negotiation, plus 30 days of mediation, before a government-appointed arbitrator who has never dispatched a truck, managed a terminal, priced a freight lane, or calculated the cost of a mile writes the contract that governs your operation.

The bill was introduced last year by Representative Donald Norcross of New Jersey. It reached 218 signatures on a discharge petition on May 20, 2026, which forced it out of committee and onto the floor, bypassing committee chairs, regular order, CBO scoring, and stakeholder input. The discharge petition is one of the most aggressive procedural tools available in the House, and it almost never succeeds. This one did. The floor vote on June 9 passed 230 to 193. Twenty Republicans voted yes alongside all 210 Democrats. The bill is a provision lifted directly from the Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act), which failed to advance on a bipartisan basis across multiple Congresses. Proponents isolated this one piece and used the discharge petition to ram it through.

The 20 Republican yes votes tell you everything you need to know about the political math. Five came from Ohio: Mike Carey, David Joyce, Max Miller, Michael Rulli, and Michael Turner. Five came from New York: Andrew Garbarino, Nick LaLota, Nicholas Langworthy, Michael Lawler, and Nicole Malliotakis. Two from Pennsylvania: Robert Bresnahan and Brian Fitzpatrick. Two from New Jersey: Christopher Smith and Jefferson Van Drew. Two from Florida: Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar. One each from Nebraska, West Virginia, Minnesota, and Wisconsin: Don Bacon, Riley Moore, Pete Stauber, and Derrick Van Orden. The pattern is not subtle. These are Republicans in union-heavy swing districts in the Rust Belt and the Northeast, members who need union households to win reelection. Ohio, where the Teamsters are deeply embedded in freight and manufacturing, cast five yes votes on its own. New York sent five more. Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s Iron Range, is a former police officer who organized his own union and said so in his press release supporting the bill. These are not ideological converts to organized labor. They are members reading their district demographics and making a survival calculation, and that same calculation applies to Republican senators in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan when this bill reaches the Senate floor.

What happens in the Senate

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it needs 60 votes to advance past a filibuster. That is the firewall. The political dynamics, however, are not as comfortable as they were six months ago. Fisher Phillips, one of the largest management-side labor law firms in the country, noted before the House vote that there was a meaningful possibility the White House could issue a Statement of Administration Policy in support, given the administration’s efforts to appeal to working-class voters. If that happens, it provides political cover for Republican senators in labor-heavy states to vote yes. The bill does not need every Republican senator. It needs eight, assuming all Democrats vote yes. In a political environment where the White House is competing for union households and where 20 House Republicans have already crossed the aisle, eight Senate votes is not impossible. It is a lobbying campaign.

If the Senate passes it, the president signs it, and the law takes effect, the bargaining landscape for every unionized and potentially unionized employer in the country changes overnight. The current system, whatever its flaws, gives both sides time to understand the operational realities of the business before committing to terms. First contract negotiations under existing law can take a year or more. That flexibility exists because different industries, different companies, and different workforces have different realities. A first contract for a 50-driver LTL terminal in Ohio looks nothing like a first contract for a pipeline construction crew moving across six states, which looks nothing like a first contract for a parcel sorting facility. H.R. 5408 treats them all the same: 120 days and an arbitrator.

What this means for trucking

The Teamsters represent workers at UPS, ABF Freight, TForce Freight, Yellow’s former operations, and dozens of LTL and specialized carriers. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has been one of the most active unions in the freight sector, and it has been expanding its organizing efforts into non-union carriers, last-mile delivery operations, and warehouse workforces. Under the current framework, first-contract negotiations can take long enough for both sides to build a relationship and understand the cost structure. Under H.R. 5408, that clock runs out before a carrier has completed a single budget cycle.

Trucking operations involve multi-state regulatory compliance, fluctuating fuel costs, seasonal freight patterns, driver classification issues, equipment financing, and insurance structures that are fundamentally different from those on a manufacturing floor or in a retail store. A government arbitrator writing a contract for a trucking company in 144 days without understanding those realities is a coin flip with your cost structure. The arbitrator does not know your deadhead percentage. The arbitrator does not know what your insurance renewal looks like. The arbitrator does not know that your fuel surcharge is the difference between a profitable quarter and a loss. The arbitrator writes a contract based on comparable agreements in the industry, and, in this context, comparable means whatever the largest unionized carriers agreed to under entirely different economic conditions.

If you are a non-union carrier watching organizing activity among your drivers or in your terminals, the compressed timeline changes the calculus for the organizers too. Under current law, the difficulty of reaching a first contract is one of the factors that tempers organizing campaigns. Workers know that a union vote is the beginning of a process, not the end of one. Under H.R. 5408, the promise becomes concrete: vote yes, and you will have a contract within five months, guaranteed, because if the company does not agree, the government writes one. That is a fundamentally different sales pitch on an authorization card, and it makes organizing easier at exactly the moment the Teamsters are expanding their footprint.

The option

The American Pipeline Contractors Association sent a letter to the full House on June 4 opposing both the bill and the discharge petition, calling it a clear attempt to circumvent committee jurisdiction and warning that it creates a predictable endgame arbitration effect that will distort incentives on both sides of the table. APCA’s point about incentive distortion applies to every industry: if both sides know that an arbitrator will impose a contract on day 144, neither side has any incentive to negotiate in good faith during the first 100 days. The union holds out for arbitration because the arbitrator will likely impose terms closer to the union’s position than the employer’s final offer. The employer holds out because making concessions during bargaining only shifts the baseline the arbitrator will start from.

The AFL-CIO argues that the threat of arbitration actually incentivizes faster voluntary agreements, citing experience in other countries with similar frameworks. The data from those countries are mixed, and the comparison ignores a fundamental difference: American labor law has never included binding interest arbitration for private-sector first contracts. Introducing it is not a tweak. It is a structural change to a system that has operated on voluntary agreement for 90 years.

Another option that H.R. 5408’s sponsors do not discuss is that acknowledging it would undermine the bill’s entire premise. An employer can close. My grandfather did it. Roman Gissel shut down Gissel Packing rather than operate under a bargaining order he considered illegitimate. The company was gone. The jobs were gone. The NLRB had its order, and nobody to serve it on.

Hostess Brands did the same thing in 2012. After the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union rejected a last, best, and final offer and launched a nationwide strike, Hostess filed a motion to liquidate. The bankruptcy judge approved it. Thirty-three bakeries closed. 565 distribution centers shut down. 18,500 employees went home. The Twinkies brand survived because someone else bought it out of liquidation and reopened without the union. The workers who struck did not get better terms. They got unemployment.

That’s just math. An employer facing a government-imposed contract that does not reflect the business’s economic realities has three choices: accept it, fight it in court, or close. If the imposed contract makes the operation unprofitable, closing is not spite. It is the only rational business decision. The sponsors of H.R. 5408 assume that employers will accept an arbitrated contract because the alternative is worse. For some employers, the alternative is not worse. The alternative is to walk away, and the employees who voted for the union bear the cost of that decision.

Living on your knees is no way to live, and some employers will make that calculation. Not because they hate their workers, not because they are anti-union on principle, but because a government-written contract that does not account for their fuel costs, their insurance structure, their equipment financing, and their competitive position is a contract they cannot survive. The bill’s supporters have never run a trucking company. They have never looked at a P&L that is 2 percent upside down on a $40 million revenue base and tried to figure out which costs to cut to stay alive. They have never sat across from a driver who just lost his job because the company could not make the math work. They wrote a timeline, attached an arbitrator, and called it reform.

What you should do right now

If you are a fleet operator with union exposure, call your labor counsel. Not next month. Now. The Senate timeline is uncertain, but the political momentum is real, and if this bill clears the Senate, it takes effect without a phase-in period. You need to understand what your exposure looks like under a 120-day mandatory bargaining framework and what your options are if an organizing campaign begins while this law is in effect.

If you are an ATA member, an OOIDA member, a TCA member, or affiliated with any state trucking association, call your government affairs office and ask what their position is on H.R. 5408 and what they are doing about it in the Senate. This bill was not written with trucking in mind, but it applies to trucking, and the people who wrote it are not going to carve out an exemption for an industry they did not think about. The discharge petition succeeded because the industry groups that should have been fighting it were focused on other priorities. The Senate fight starts now, and if the industry shows up late again, the arbitrator will be writing your contract by Christmas.

Twenty House Republicans voted yes on this bill. That means the bipartisan coalition exists. It means the political calculation that supporting organized labor is good politics in a working-class election year has already been made by enough members to pass it. The Senate is the firewall. If your senator is undecided, that senator needs to hear from you, from your trade association, and from every fleet operator and small business owner in the state, before the vote, not after. The clock on the bill is 120 days. The clock on your ability to influence the outcome