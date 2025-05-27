The ‘Great Driver Shortage’ Myth

Let’s set the record straight: There is no widespread truck driver shortage in 2025. There. I said it. If you’ve been anywhere near the supply chain over the past four years, you know exactly why that sentence deserves to be said. Again. Louder.

Yet here we are. This week, a headline on The Street screamed that a “new DOT rule could worsen the trucker shortage and cause delivery delays.” The source behind that? Not the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Not a Bureau of Labor Statistics trend report. It came from a factoring company called altLINE, which based its entire “driver shortage” claim on job board ads scraped across platforms like LinkedIn, Indeed and Glassdoor over a two-week period.

Two weeks. To analyze an industry with over 3.5 million drivers and 1.2 million for-hire motor carriers. If that doesn’t raise a red flag, you haven’t been burned by bad data before, but we have. The trucking community’s been duped before, and now we’re paying the price.

A Myth Made for Media

The $900 billion trucking industry in the U.S. is responsible for moving over 70% of all domestic freight, but has been plagued by the “driver shortage” narrative for years. It first took hold decades ago and has been conveniently revived every few years, typically when freight volumes shift, regulations tighten or major associations need political leverage.

It goes like this: “We’re losing drivers faster than we can replace them. Capacity is tight. Freight is backlogged. Customers are angry. Government, please help us.”