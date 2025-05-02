Research on driver shortage claim points to churn rather than burn

OOIDA report takes aim at driver shortage, argues turnover is the issue

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Recent research published by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Research Foundation took aim at the theory of a persistent driver shortage in the long-haul truckload segment. The report titled “The Churn: A Brief Look at the Roots of High Driver Turnover in U.S. Trucking,” argues that despite claims by other trucking associations of a shortage, it’s the turnover rates of upwards of 90% across large truckload fleets that are to blame. The researchers argue that a persistent shortage would lead to higher driver wages, as a lack of labor would, according to some economists, result in higher wages from demand for said labor.

The research outlines many structural issues that it deems a feature, not a bug, of the long-haul driver labor market. The first comes from the intense competition that prevents carriers from raising wages for fear of losing out to a cheaper competitor. The carrier that raises wages needs a higher rate, and that means that among price-sensitive shippers, someone else gets the coveted incumbent spot on the routing guide. The second argument the report notes is labor subsidies via industry and government initiatives that increase the labor pool of available drivers without resulting in higher wages.

Overtime and regulatory loopholes also exist, with truck drivers not qualifying for overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act. However, this exemption has been around since the 1930s. This results in a fragmented pool of drivers who, by the nature of their job, are unable to negotiate for better working conditions. The final piece of the report talks about information asymmetry, in which new drivers who enter trucking are misled and believe the earnings starting out are much greater than the reality. From personal experience, it took this long-haul over-the-road driver at least a year to learn the habits the lifestyle needed to become economically productive. Those same new drivers who graduated from CDL school had a 50% success rate to make it past six months.

Trump executive order targets truckers who cannot speak and read English

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order requiring that truck drivers be able to speak English or be placed out of service. According to a fact sheet published by the White House, the order rescinds previous guidance that had watered down the law that required English proficiency, which had removed the out-of-service criteria. Additionally the order instructs the secretary of transportation to review state issuance of nondomiciled commercial driver’s licenses to identify any irregularities and ensure the drivers are licensed and qualified.



