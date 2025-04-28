Mass layoffs in trucking and retail coming – Apollo

Apollo Global Management forecasts a severe U.S. recession triggered by recent tariffs, which will lead to widespread layoffs in the trucking and retail sectors amid rising economic uncertainty.

The report, available on Apollo’s website, paints a grim scenario:

The trucking industry, critical to U.S. logistics, faces significant challenges as tariffs disrupt trade, particularly with China. A sharp decline in container ship voyages from China is expected to reduce freight volumes, thereby lowering demand for trucking services. Imports account for an estimated 20% of U.S. trucking volumes, so a decline in imports will have a significant impact on the industry. With fewer goods to transport, carriers will face reduced workloads and underutilized fleets, forcing them to cut labor costs.

Apollo predicts that domestic freight activity will sharply slow by mid-May, with mass layoffs likely to follow as firms strive to maintain financial stability. The slowdown in trucking will put a lot of pressure on trucking companies that have been dealing with the Great Freight Recession, one of the longest and deepest downturns in history.



