Dispute over $6.7 million leads to closure of Kingsley Trucking

A 46-year-old Canadian trucking company has been put into receivership at the request of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), which said the carrier owes it $6.7 million.

Kingsley Trucking ceased operations on Thursday, the same day that the British Columbia Supreme Court placed the carrier into receivership due to the company’s being “unable to secure a transaction, financing, or other arrangement to address the defaults or repay the Indebtedness owing to the Bank,” according to court filings.

The Vancouver Island-based trucking company was founded in 1979. It had more than 100 employees, including a fleet of 23 trucks and 41 drivers.

Company officials did not return a request for comment from FreightWaves.



