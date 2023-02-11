The Log Book: St. Christopher benefit concert going live

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: St. Christopher brings its benefit concert to a live audience; Lytx awards its customers’ drivers and coaches for top safety records; and XPO Logistics pledges another year of trafficking awareness training for employees.

St. Christopher benefit concert back in person

Trucking nonprofit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) announced Sunday it is bringing back its benefit concert Highway to Hope to raise funds for its truck driver-focused philanthropy initiatives.

The inaugural concert took place virtually in May 2021 and raised more than $75,000 for SCF with the help of headliner Wynonna Judd and other country music artists, including John Schneider, Billy Dean, Heath Sanders and Lindsay Lawler,

“That’s a lot of drivers and families that got to stay in their homes, keep their utilities on, keep a vehicle for transportation and keep much-needed insurance. That’s a big safety net for so many families,” said Shannon Currier, SCF’s director of philanthropy.

This year, on April 22, the concert will take place in person at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, Tennessee. Country singer and songwriter Levi Hummon will be headlining the event with Lawler returning as a featured performer alongside fellow SiriusXM host Dave Nemo, one of the founding members of SCF.

“After years of working in the trucking industry, I have found that drivers have amazing stories of strength, loyalty, hardships and joy to share, which makes for great songs. I always jump at the chance to perform for the good people at [SCF] as I believe in what they do to support drivers and their families,” said Lawler. “[The concert] will be a wonderful night to celebrate drivers and spread the good word both within and outside of the trucking industry and I am excited to join my friend Levi Hummon for a fun night of entertainment.”





Currier believes the benefit concert should be on top of the list of fundraisers to attend in 2023.

“We know there are so many fantastic events in this industry and people have to choose which ones to attend. But this one is special,” said Currier. “It’s celebrating hope, it’s celebrating drivers, it’s celebrating our founders for their desire to support drivers when they need it most. It’s a more intimate event that gives you an opportunity to spend some time with friends, meet fellow drivers, enjoy great music and support the industry we all depend on.”

Artists come together for trucking nonprofit. (Photo: Cotton Eyed Joe)

Lytx honors drivers and coaches with safety awards

Telematics solutions provider Lytx revealed Wednesday the winners of its annual driver and coach awards, recognizing customer employees whose driving analytics showcase Lytx’s commitment to improving safety on the road.

“Each year we conduct these awards we are captivated by the incredible stories of our transportation professionals, reminded of how valuable they are to our communities and humbled that they chose Lytx to help train and execute their safety improvement programs,” said David Riordan, Lytx’s executive vice president and general manager of enterprise accounts, in the announcement.

Utilizing 221 billion miles of driving data it uses to manage risk and safety for its clients, the company creates reports to distinguish those drivers who have remained accident free and have improved safety scores based on Lytx coaching suggestions.

Taking first place in the trucking-for-hire division was Sam Landrum of Maverick Transportation. Landrum recently reached 3 million safe miles after driving for over 35 years, including 29 with Maverick.

“The key is not to allow things or others to bother you,” said Landrum.

First-place winner in the private fleet division was Keith Whyley of A&K Enns Trucking Ltd. Whyley has been accident and ticket free for over 36 years and coaches new drivers for the company.

“I like to treat others how I would like to be treated. I follow all rules and regulations put out by my company and take all training courses required to do my job,” said Whyley.

The coach of the year for private fleets asked to remain anonymous. Second- and third-place awards went to Daniel Miller of Evolve Logistics Group and Kevin Mowers of Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, respectively.

For the for-hire coaching division, first place went to Robert Sams of Hub Group, second place went to Kenneth Wasmund of Cargo Transporters Inc. and third place was awarded to Ralph Hamilton of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

XPO continues partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO Logistics announced it will continue to support the awareness group Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) throughout 2023, deploying the group’s training practices within its training programs.

“Our safety culture at XPO has taken on a new dimension through the training developed by Truckers Against Trafficking. Human trafficking is a hidden crime, and the LTL industry is in a position to be part of the solution. Through our partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking, our drivers can potentially save lives,” said XPO CEO Mario Harik on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in January.

Last year XPO trained more than 4,500 employees with a custom training program from TAT that focused on how to spot trafficking in short-haul and local trucking work. That has added to the total 1.4 million truck and bus drivers who have been trained by the group since the organization’s inception in 2009.

“XPO exemplifies how the trucking industry can be a force for good in combating human trafficking. By championing our training in their national operations, XPO mobilizes thousands of drivers to support this important cause,” said Esther Goetsch, executive director of TAT.

