The Log Book: Crowley expands Wreaths Across America support to Pennsylvania

Crowley expands Wreath Across America support to Pennsylvania

Global logistics provider Crowley Maritime Corp. announced it has added a new location to its list of cities that it currently supports Wreaths Across America programs, a nonprofit organization that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies for American veterans globally.

For the past three years, the company has been the primary sponsor of Wreaths’ Puerto Rico ceremonies in San Juan and at Crowley’s headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. This year, Crowley will add sponsorship of a third location in Eddystone, Pennsylvania, home of the company’s government supply chain branch.

Crowley trailer in Puerto Rico. (Photo: Crowley)

“This partnership is our grateful opportunity for Crowley and our partners to thank men and women who served our country as well as the dedication and sacrifices by veterans, active-duty military and their families make every day,” said Wally Gonzalez, director of business development and supply chain management for Crowley Solutions at its government services business unit. “We are proud to be able to contribute to Wreaths Across America to help fulfill their mission and reinforce our commitment to warfighter service and support around the world.”

On Dec. 17, Crowley will donate over $40,000 worth of logistics services, along with employee volunteers, to transport and lay wreaths at veteran graves in all three locations.

“The joint participation of our San Juan, Jacksonville, and Eddystone teams, with our partners in those markets, demonstrates our steadfast commitment to serving the people of Puerto Rico. Being joined by Caribbean Produce Exchange, Gallery Shipping and PSA Penn Terminals to honor veterans in Puerto Rico, Jacksonville and Philadelphia reinforces our appreciation for veterans and their families,” said Crowley’s Salvador Menoyo, vice president of Puerto Rico and Caribbean logistics, in the news release. “We are proud to share in this mission and look forward to laying wreaths in December to remember the legacies of so many heroes.”





XPO blows away Socktober donation goals

Less-than-truckload service provider XPO Logistics announced that throughout October, the company and its employees came together to donate socks toward a grassroots initiative called Socktober.

The company first began supporting Socktober in 2011, the same year the initiative was created by Brad Montague, a New York Times bestselling author and illustrator who wanted to help the homeless community within his community. He found that socks were the least donated clothing item to shelters.

Sock donations from employees. (Photo: XPO Logistics) Employees showcasing sock donations. (Photo: XPO Logistics)

XPO’s goal this year was to donate 5,000 pairs of socks. It blew that number away by donating 42,706 pairs of socks in this year’s Socktober campaign.

“It was really about XPO’s commitment to community involvement and the positive employee engagement that comes from working together as a team to make a difference,” said Nicole Neumann, XPO’s vice president of human resources.

UPS supports safety training abroad

The UPS Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the global supply chain solutions provider, announced a partnership with American Institute of Physics Foundation (AIP) to develop a road safety and mobility training course called Safety Delivered.

“At its core, the Safety Delivered program aims to reduce road crash injuries and fatalities among underrepresented children and vulnerable road users through inclusive helmet distribution and education, combined with advocacy and awareness initiatives which target youth, community members, civil society, and governments to address high-risk road behaviors,” said Mirjam Sidik, chief executive officer of the AIP Foundation.

Safety Delivered covers lessons on traffic safety, the importance of wearing a helmet and how to purchase the correct safety gear.

Most lessons are received by parents and teachers to ensure that they are properly trained in instilling mobility safety both in and out of the classroom.

Most recently, the program was deployed at a school in Bangkok, educating more than 20 teachers. Lessons focused on training teachers on how to make these lessons interactive for students, specifically those with learning disabilities.

(Photo: AIP Foundation) (Photo: AIP Foundation) (Photo: AIP Foundation)

