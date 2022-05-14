The Log Book: Trailer Bridge, ATS International boost housing in Puerto Rico

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Trailer Bridge and ATS International donate to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico, UPS makes $38,000 in donations to Down Syndrome Alabama and MSC moves Operation Smile medical supplies.

Trailer Bridge, ATS International boost housing in Puerto Rico

Freight servicers Trailer Bridge Inc. and ATS International recently announced they have donated $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico to continue building low-income homes on the island.

“Our company was founded on serving the people of Puerto Rico with consistent weekly ocean service, and today we consider the island and our neighbors there to be the heart of our organization,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano.

The companies raised the funds through sponsorships for their annual Rally por Puerto Rico charity golf tournament, which began in 2019, raising more than $63,000 in its first year alone.

This year, almost 90 golfers flew out to Puerto Rico’s Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club for the tournament.

Rally por Puerto Rico donates $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. (Photo: Trailer Bridge/Flickr)

“We have partnered with Trailer Bridge for over 30 years in serving the island of Puerto Rico with critical transportation services, and we are extremely proud to be partnered with them in our Rally por Puerto Rico support efforts,” said Jay Thomassen, director of ATS International. “Because of the tremendous generosity of our many sponsors, this year’s event was an incredible success to aid in the amazing work done by Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. It was a fantastic event, and we cannot thank those sponsors enough.”

While both companies service the island, Trailer Bridge in particular has a close relationship, operating two roll-on and roll-off barges that deliver goods to the island since 1991, and it signed a continued 20 year-term servicing agreement with Puerto Rico in early May.

“For 30 years we have been serving Puerto Rico and this agreement solidifies our strong relationship with our partners there as we continue to grow our service offerings to the island. We’re a growing organization but our heartbeat is the people of Puerto Rico. They are a very passionate culture and we take that passion into every aspect of our business from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and all across North America,” said Luciano of the agreement.

UPS teams up with Down Syndrome Alabama to award scholarships

Multinational shipper UPS, in partnership with Down Syndrome Alabama, announced last week the five winners of their Jake Pratt Scholarship, an award given to five adults with Down syndrome who are seeking higher education.

Recipients were Alabama locals Grace Davis, Lindsey Davis, Chandler Herrero, Jackson Ray and Hannah Baker.

The award is named after a 2020 hire of UPS with Down syndrome, Jake Pratt, who began as a seasonal package runner and joined UPS permanently as a part-time employee in 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama.

(Video: UPS – YouTube)

Along with $13,000 in scholarships for the five winners, UPS announced it would be making a donation toward Down Syndrome Alabama for $25,000.

What a great day today! @UPS & @DSACARES made it possible to give out $13,000 in scholarships to the first Jake Pratt scholarship award winners. On top of that, UPS donated another $25,000 so that we can continue to give back and help other people with Down Syndrome go to college pic.twitter.com/WHHHfCoKFH — Jake Pratt (@thejakepratt) May 5, 2022

MSC supports Operation Smile in Madagascar

Global shipper MSC announced earlier this year it had teamed up with Operation Smile to offer its services in moving a container of medical equipment for the nonprofit’s initiative in Madagascar.

Operation Smile was founded in 1982 to provide free surgeries for children and young adults in impoverished areas who were born with facial abnormalities like cleft lip and cleft palates.

Each year, the nonprofit conducts more than 100 medical missions in 30 countries. It has more than 6,000 volunteers. It now operates 27 care centers in 18 countries year-round.

Earlier this year, MSC helped moved a container of Operation Smile’s equipment from the United Kingdom to Tamatave Port in Madagascar and then utilized the company’s local partner, Medlog, to move the container to the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona hospital in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

“Operation Smile not only gives children a beautiful smile but opens wide the doors of social integration, giving them a chance to have access not only to education and a professional future, but also a blooming family life. This corresponds perfectly to one of our values of equal opportunity for all,” said Thierry Jeandet, managing director of MSC Madagascar.

