The Log Book: FedEx supports Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: FedEx supports STEM exhibits at the new Amelia Earhart museum; Love’s donates to St. Christopher Truckers Relief; and One Tree Planted helps celebrate Earth Day.

FedEx supports new Amelia Earhart museum

Global shipping company FedEx, joined by Garmin and Lockheed Martin, announced Friday that the three companies have helped the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, Kansas, get closer to its fundraising goal to complete construction of the new center that will focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics education (STEM) programs as well as Earhart’s legacy.

With FedEx, Garmin and Lockheed Martin’s help, the museum has raised over $10 million of its $15 million goal.

In partnership with Kansas-based Dimensional Innovation, an experience design firm, the museum will install STEM-related exhibits with storytelling inspired by the National Curriculum Standards, Kansas Curriculum Content Standards and Missouri Standards of Learning.

Amelia Earhart next to plane. (Photo: Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum)

“We’re thrilled to work alongside the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum to help tell the incredible story of Amelia and her impact on aviation. Each experience will immerse museum-goers by exemplifying Amelia’s adventurous spirit and showcasing the many generations she positively influenced,” said Tucker Trotter, CEO of Dimensional Innovations.

The main piece of the museum is Muriel, the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E, named after Amelia’s youngest sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey. The Muriel is identical to the plane Earhart piloted on her final flight around the world.

The museum is slated to open in 2023.

“Our vision to celebrate Amelia Earhart’s world-renowned legacy to defy the odds and pursue her dreams is coming to life. We’re grateful for the generous support we continue to receive as we build this state-of-the-art museum in Amelia’s hometown in Atchison, Kansas — where her dreams began and will continue to encourage future generations to imagine their own possibilities,” said Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum.

Love’s donates $100,000 to St. Christopher Truckers Fund

Love’s Travel Stops announced it recently donated $100,000 to St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund as the nonprofit organization continues to support driver wellness programs and provide injured or sick drivers with financial support while out of work.

“We cannot thank Love’s Travel Stops enough for this generous donation. Professional drivers are vital to our everyday lives, and it is humbling to see their commitment. Even during this national pandemic, they are continuing to deliver the essential supplies we all need. These men and women are the heroes of the highway during this crucial time, and we are honored to be here to support them when they need us most,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development for the St. Christopher Relief Fund.

Much like St. Christopher Relief Fund, Love’s has been focused on the overall health and wellness of its driver customers.

In an interview with FreightWaves last August, Whitman Harson, Love’s senior manager of category management and deli, said the company began cutting and selling fresh fruit every day in 2011 and still remains one of the only companies on the interstate to do that.

“We make fresh salads every day. We have three salads that we serve now and it is the No. 1 driving item in our fresh foods presentation,” Harson explained.

With this donation, Love’s can now tackle drivers’ health in partnership with St. Christopher, which has helped over 3,360 drivers through $3.8 million in donations.

One Tree Planted helps celebrate Earth Month

One Tree Planted, a nonprofit that works with logistics and transportation companies to offset carbon emissions through tree planting, has launched an interactive map that helps volunteers find events in their local communities to celebrate Earth Month in April.

(Video: One Tree Planted – YouTube)

The nonprofit has worked with companies like Phoenix, Arizona-based FreightVana and visibility provider FourKites to offer the industry a unique opportunity to give back to the Earth.



In its partnership with FreightVana, for every load the company books, One Tree Planted will plant a tree in a global reforestation program of the logistics company’s customer’s preference.

“Our company is about restoring ecosystems and supporting agroforestry projects, preventing soil erosion and planting native species on rivers to regenerate forests and absorb as much carbon as possible,” Louis Lagoutte, director of strategic partnerships at One Tree Planted, told FreightWaves.

Interested in learning more about One Tree Planted and how to use its programs to incentivize customers, employees and company events? Check out the fireside chat with Shannon Breen, the founder and co-CEO of FreightVana, during FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit on Earth Day, April 22.

