The Log Book: UPS celebrates Global Volunteer Month

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: UPS highlights employee volunteerism for Global Volunteer Month, Women in Trucking honors Candor Expedite’s Nicole Glenn and ONE helps with regreening initiatives in Africa.

UPS celebrates Global Volunteer Month

Earlier this month, international shipping provider UPS announced its continued support of Global Volunteer Month, calling on its employees to reach out to UPS community relations managers and its business resource groups to give their time to local volunteer and charity efforts.

The initiative started as a weeklong celebration of volunteerism by the Nixon administration in 1974 and was extended into Global Volunteer Month in 1991 when President George H.W. Bush launched his 1000 Points of Light campaign.

According to Points of Light, 87% of people would like to make time for volunteer opportunities, 44% of people are unsure of how or where to volunteer.

To make volunteerism easy for its U.S. employees, UPS recently released its Community Connections platform for employees to search for available volunteer opportunities.

UPS expects to expand its platform globally later this year to help reach its commitment of 30 million volunteer hours by 2030.

UPS also highlighted four employees, or “Super UPSers” who have impacted their local communities with their volunteer efforts.

One of those individuals is Toy Ann McCray, who has carried on a family legacy of giving back to her local community.

“You cannot come in contact with Toy Ann McCray and not leave with something. However young you are, whatever lesson she taught you, you are going to take them [with you],” said a volunteer in a UPS video highlighting McCray’s activism.

(Video: UPS – YouTube)

McCray was a UPS community service award winner in 2020 and has also received a Daily Points of Light award for her civic work.

WIT honors Candor Expedite CEO as 2022 Distinguished Woman in Logistics

On Thursday at the Transportation Intermediaries Association Conference in San Diego, Women in Trucking Association, in partnership with Truckstop.com and the TIA, announced Nicole Glenn, founder and CEO of Candor Expedite, as the winner of its annual Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award.

“Nicole is truly a distinguished woman in logistics, and we are proud to recognize her for this honor,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO, WIT. “She has demonstrated remarkable business growth at the helm of Candor Express, and we look forward to her continued success in the coming years.”

After working over 20 years in the logistics industry, Glenn founded Candor Expedite in 2017, offering expedited ground services, team truckload solutions and white-glove services to customers.

“Our mission is to turn manufacturers into supply chain heroes by equipping them with solutions for their most time-critical shipments,” Glenn said in her nomination video for the award.

“[This] has been more than a trophy to me. It’s a commitment. It is hopefully inspiring other people to potentially become a truck driver, or a woman that is in a leadership spot to ask for that next promotion, or an innovator to come up with something new that changes the way we do business tomorrow,” Glenn explained.

Glenn is also the founder of the Ladies Leadership Coalition and recently began publishing a new column on FreightWaves’ Modern Shipper website called “Conversations with Nicole.”

This is the eighth anniversary of the award, as it honors outstanding accomplishments by women in logistics across North America. Past winners include leaders like Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO of ArcBest, and Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Ocean Network Express donates to regreening initiative

Global container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) recently celebrated World Water Day by donating €10,000, about $10,876, to Justdiggit, a nonprofit that educates African farmers in regreening dried-up lands.

“Water is perhaps the most important component of any ecosystem. All living organisms need water to grow and survive. It therefore plays a crucial role in our regreening projects, particularly in our bund-programs through which we harvest rainwater,” said Marjolein Alberes, managing director of Justdiggit. “We are very happy to receive this wonderful donation from Ocean Network Express which will allow us to dig even more bunds and capture millions of [liters] of water, positively impacting biodiversity, nature, people and our climate.”

Justdiggit is currently working on projects in Kenya and Tanzania and has restored over 60,000 hectares of land including bringing back over 9 million trees to those countries.

(Video: Justdiggit – YouTube)

With ONE’s recent donation, Justdiggit plans to dig 1,250 water bunds, semi-circular holes that capture rainwater. Every rainfall, these will likely capture nearly 690,000 gallons of water, giving the nonprofit the ability to regreen about 39 acres of land.

“We are pleased to support Justdiggit’s valuable work of regreening land in Africa. ONE is an environmentally conscious company, and we are always looking for ways to reduce our impact on the environment and to support the work of charities that contribute to allowing the natural world to thrive. We hope this donation will help make a big difference to the local people of Kuku in Kenya,” said Shunichiro Mizukami, managing director of Europe and Africa for ONE.

