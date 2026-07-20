TIACA taps airport exec Mammen Tharakan to lead air cargo group

Mammen Tharakan, an airport executive with extensive experience on air cargo issues, has been named director general of The International Air Cargo Association, which works to bring together and educate all parts of the air cargo ecosystem on industry best practices.

TIACA announced on Monday that Tharakan would assume his role in August, taking over from Glyn Hughes, who has led the organization since 2021 and said in March that he planned to step down this year.

Tharakan has served as vice president of airlines, commercial, public venues, cargo and logistics partnerships for the King Salman International Airport Development Company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the past three years. The company, part of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is responsible for the development of a massive second airport in the capital city by 2030 capable of annually handling 100 million passengers.

Before that he was director of e-commerce, cargo and aviation real estate at Edmonton International Airport in Canada for nearly five years. He has spent several years as an Air France-KLM station manager in various North American cities.

TIACA said Tharakan was selected for his strategic vision, commercial expertise and operational excellence. “Mammen brings the strategic vision, commercial acumen, and collaborative leadership that will ensure TIACA continues to grow its influence, deliver value for our members, and unite the global air cargo community.” said TIACA Chair Roos Bakker, in a news release. Why It Matters: Tharakan is a young, charismatic executive who understands how air cargo supply chains operate and has experience at airport level. He could help represent TIACA’s interests in new ways in international circles. The appointment marks the beginning of a carefully planned leadership transition, with Hughes working closely alongside Tharakan to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities before assuming his planned retirement. During his tenure, the association expanded its global membership, launched new sustainability initiatives and industry research, enhanced member engagement, and elevated flagship events including the Executive Summit and Air Cargo Forum while strengthening TIACA’s financial position and international influence. TIACA will hold its Air Cargo Forum Oct. 26-29 in Miami. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: 2026 air cargo rates could rise 15% due to Iran war impacts Glyn Hughes to resign as head of TIACA