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TIACA taps airport exec Mammen Tharakan to lead air cargo group

New director general has worked with airlines, logistics providers and warehouse developers in Saudi Arabia and Canada

Eric Kulisch
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Mammen Tharakan has been selected by The International Air Cargo Association board of directors as the group’s next director general. (Photo: TIACA)

Mammen Tharakan, an airport executive with extensive experience on air cargo issues, has been named director general of The International Air Cargo Association, which works to bring together and educate all parts of the air cargo ecosystem on industry best practices. 

TIACA announced on Monday that Tharakan would assume his role in August, taking over from Glyn Hughes, who has led the organization since 2021 and said in March that he planned to step down this year.

Tharakan has served as vice president of airlines, commercial, public venues, cargo and logistics partnerships for the King Salman International Airport Development Company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the past three years. The company, part of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is responsible for the development of a massive second airport in the capital city by 2030 capable of annually handling 100 million passengers.

Before that he was director of e-commerce, cargo and aviation real estate at Edmonton International Airport in Canada for nearly five years. He has spent several years as an Air France-KLM station manager in various North American cities. 

TIACA said Tharakan was selected for his strategic vision, commercial expertise and operational excellence. 

“Mammen brings the strategic vision, commercial acumen, and collaborative leadership that will ensure TIACA continues to grow its influence, deliver value for our members, and unite the global air cargo community.” said TIACA Chair Roos Bakker, in a news release.

Why It Matters: Tharakan is a young, charismatic executive who understands how air cargo supply chains operate and has experience at airport level. He could help represent TIACA’s interests in new ways in international circles.

The appointment marks the beginning of a carefully planned leadership transition, with Hughes working closely alongside Tharakan to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities before assuming his planned retirement. 

During his tenure, the association expanded its global membership, launched new sustainability initiatives and industry research, enhanced member engagement, and elevated flagship events including the Executive Summit and Air Cargo Forum while strengthening TIACA’s financial position and international influence.

TIACA will hold its Air Cargo Forum Oct. 26-29 in Miami.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com