Glyn Hughes to resign as head of TIACA

Glyn Hughes will step down as executive director of The International Air Cargo Association at the end of the year, the organization announced this week.

TIACA represents the spectrum of air cargo stakeholders: shippers, forwarders, ground handlers, airports, airlines, manufacturers and IT providers. Hughes has led the group for five years, taking over during the height of the pandemic after six years as head of cargo at the International Air Transport Association, which represents airlines.

TIACA said it has launched a search for a new director general. Hughes was given more power by the board to set the organization’s strategy, personnel and finances than predecessors had.

Under his tenure, the professional development and advocacy organization surpassed 500 members; created awards programs to recognize industry leaders in sustainability; partnered to form Pharma.aero, which works to encourage collaboration and sharing of best-practices between parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain; built an online training library; appointed regional representatives in Latin America, India, China and the Middle East; and increased the number of industry events.